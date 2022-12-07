WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1123 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The freezing drizzle earlier this morning has slowly diminished, so

the winter weather advisory is cancelled. Isolated freezing drizzle

and flurries are still possible through the afternoon but the

widespread impacts are not expected. Much lower chance and lower

area of coverage for freezing drizzle and flurries expected

overnight into Thursday morning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather