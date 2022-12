WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1135 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY...

The threat of significant snow has ended. Isolated snow showers will

continue with amounts of less than an inch.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather