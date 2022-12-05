WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

502 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch from 5

AM to noon.

* WHERE...Pullman, Rosalia, Potlatch, La Crosse, Uniontown, Genesee,

Tekoa, Colfax, Plummer, Moscow, and Oakesdale.

* WHEN...Until Noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Lewiston Grade, Alpowa Summit, Lapwai,

Culdesac, Gifford, Pomeroy, and Lewiston.

