WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 1231 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...La Crosse, Potlatch, Uniontown, Moscow, Pullman, Genesee, Plummer, Colfax, Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Rosalia. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to Noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Lapwai, Pomeroy, Alpowa Summit, Lewiston, Peck, Culdesac, Gifford, Lewiston Grade, and Clarkston. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather