Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1213 PM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Cloverland Road, Peola, Anatone, and Mountain Road.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations up to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy

snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches

possible with the highest amounts north of I-90.

* WHERE...Post Falls, Davenport, Fairfield, Spokane Valley, Hayden,

Cheney, Coeur d'Alene, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights,

and Worley.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through

late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Morning and evening

commutes will be impacted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the

day on Tuesday ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday

night into Wednesday.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Above 4000 feet, snow accumulations

between 1 to 2 feet. Below 4000, total snow accumulations 10 to 15

inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph

* WHERE...Methow, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Mazama, Plain, Stehekin,

Stevens Pass, Winthrop, Leavenworth, Conconully, and Holden

Village.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Tuesday

evening and Wednesday commutes will be impacted.

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Highway 2, total snow

accumulations between 9 and 16 inches possible. South of Highway

2, total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wenatchee, Disautel Pass,

Number 2 Canyon, Wauconda, Creston, Pangborn Airport, Grand

Coulee, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Sherman Pass, Ritzville,

Inchelium, Chelan, Omak, Brewster, Mansfield, Waterville, Odessa,

Okanogan, Chesaw Road, Harrington, Oroville, Wilbur, Boulder Creek

Road, Entiat, Republic, Coulee City, Number 1 Canyon, Bridgeport,

and Nespelem.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Spokane, total snow

accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. South of Spokane,

total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. East of SR-195

including US-95, total snow of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Uniontown, Deer Park, Pullman, Priest River,

Kettle Falls, Athol, Bonners Ferry, Chewelah, Schweitzer Mountain

Road, Rosalia, Eastport, Tekoa, Flowery Trail Road, Sandpoint,

Northport, Colville, Springdale-Hunters Road, Colfax, Orin-Rice

Road, Newport, and Oakesdale.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and

evening commutes.

