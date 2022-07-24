WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 258 PM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will be near 100 degrees on Monday then continue to steadily rise a few degrees throughout the week. High temperatures Wednesday into Friday will range between 105 and 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Loomis, Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Methow, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Holden Village, Conconully, Telma, Mansfield, Plain, Okanogan, Othello, Winton, Moses Lake, Bridgeport, Omak, Stehekin, Leavenworth, Dryden, Malott, Mazama, Lucerne, Cashmere, Peshastin, Entiat, Winthrop, Nighthawk, Carlton, Monse, Twisp, Palisades, Oroville, and Chelan. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will climb near 100 on Monday then into the lower 100s through the week. Overnight lows will become increasingly warmer making it challenging for structures without air condition to cool off each night. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to over 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures will have a harder time cooling off the longer the heatwave lasts. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Friday evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather