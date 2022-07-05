WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 928 PM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Stevens County through 1015 PM PDT... At 927 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Chewelah to 20 miles northwest of Suncrest. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Chewelah, Springdale, and Valley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4835 11764 4801 11768 4796 11803 4822 11798 TIME...MOT...LOC 0427Z 236DEG 12KT 4821 11787 4798 11793 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather