WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 838 PM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lincoln, southwestern Stevens and southeastern Ferry Counties through 930 PM PDT... At 837 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles northwest of Davenport, or 49 miles northwest of Cheney, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Fruitland, Miles, and Hunters. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4785 11853 4800 11851 4817 11822 4783 11807 TIME...MOT...LOC 0337Z 248DEG 12KT 4793 11841 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lincoln County through 930 PM PDT... At 839 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles west of Davenport, or 44 miles west of Cheney, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. Telford and Rocklyn. LAT...LON 4750 11857 4770 11855 4783 11825 4753 11822 TIME...MOT...LOC 0339Z 247DEG 12KT 4762 11852 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather