WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 721 PM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ferry County through 800 PM PDT... At 721 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southeast of Nespelem Community, or 43 miles southeast of Omak, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Keller. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4834 11853 4815 11828 4798 11878 4804 11885 4814 11884 TIME...MOT...LOC 0221Z 236DEG 10KT 4806 11875 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather