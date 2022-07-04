WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Spokane WA 454 PM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM PDT this afternoon for east central Chelan County in north central Washington. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM PDT this afternoon for southwest Okanogan County in north central Washington. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather