WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1122 PM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1130 PM PDT this evening for a

portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county,

Pend Oreille.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

