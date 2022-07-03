WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Chelan County in north central Washington...

Southwestern Douglas County in north central Washington...

West Central Grant County in north central Washington...

* Until 630 PM PDT.

* At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Route 28 south of Rock Island and adjacent roads in hilly terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Grant County in north central Washington...

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 329 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quincy, or 19

miles southeast of Wenatchee, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Quincy, Winchester and Palisades.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

