AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Spokane WA 953 PM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH FOR THE CEDAR CREEK AND CUB CREEK BURN SCARS REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall from showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible over the Cedar Creek and Cub Creek burn scars. * WHERE...A portion of North Central Washington, including the following county, Okanogan. * WHEN...From 4 AM PDT Thursday through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the burn scars, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.