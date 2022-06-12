WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

316 PM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Washington, including the following

county, Whitman.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 312 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is possible in the advisory

area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Colfax, Diamond, Steptoe and Dusty.

This includes portions of Highway 195 between Steptoe and

just south of Colfax

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

