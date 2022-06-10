WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1113 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Washington...

Stehekin River at Stehekin affecting Chelan County.

For the Stehekin River...including Stehekin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Stehekin River at Stehekin.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, The river may be out of its banks in spots

on parts of Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road,

especially from Harlequin Bridge to about seven miles upstream.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:30 AM PDT Friday the stage was 24.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:30 AM PDT Friday was 24.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.1 feet late tonight. It

will then fall below flood stage late this morning to 20.9

feet and begin rising again late Wednesday evening. It will

then rise again but remain below flood stage.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

24.1 feet on 05/23/2001.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

