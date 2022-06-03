WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

230 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Lincoln, southwestern Stevens and southeastern Ferry Counties through

300 PM PDT...

At 229 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 28

miles north of Davenport, or 48 miles northwest of Spokane, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fruitland, Cedonia, Hunters and Inchelium.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4792 11822 4800 11844 4834 11829 4825 11793

TIME...MOT...LOC 2129Z 206DEG 31KT 4806 11828

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather