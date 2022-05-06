WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 641 PM PDT Fri May 6 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln and west central Spokane Counties through 715 PM PDT... At 640 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Medical Lake, or 14 miles west of Cheney, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cheney, Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Fairchild AFB, Four Lakes, Eleanor, Marshall, Deep Creek, Waukon and Edwall. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4739 11793 4754 11806 4777 11766 4755 11742 TIME...MOT...LOC 0140Z 237DEG 28KT 4752 11788 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather