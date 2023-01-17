WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1053 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.The Skokomish river will continue to recede today to near flood

stage before beginning to rise again in response to another storm

system later today through Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths

occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,

dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,

even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route

over higher ground.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1000 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread

flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West

Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:30 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 16.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river will fall to near flood stage tonight

then is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet tomorrow

afternoon.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

