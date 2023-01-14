WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 810 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding\/tidal overflow expected. * WHERE...Southwest Interior near Olympia, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Hood Canal Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 8 AM to noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low pressure over the area Sunday morning will create tidal anomalies of 1.5 to 2 feet above predicted values. This anomaly will cause some minor tidal overflow along portions of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, Admiralty Inlet, Puget Sound south of the Strait and Hood Canal around time of high tide Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather