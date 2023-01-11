WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 958 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington... Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Overall dry conditions will persist into early Wednesday, which is expected to allow the river to recede temporarily below flood stage. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue falling below flood stage through today, then expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 17.7 feet tomorrow afternoon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather