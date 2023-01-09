WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1111 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.Another round of showers today and tonight will bring another

slight rise on the river before drier conditions commence Tuesday

and allow for the river to subside temporarily.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths

occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,

dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,

even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route

over higher ground.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this evening at 815 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread

flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West

Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 16.9 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:30 AM PST Monday was 17.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9

feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage

tomorrow evening. The river will begin to rise again

Wednesday night into Thursday, possible into Moderate Flood

category.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather