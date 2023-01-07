WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Seattle WA 617 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023 ...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington... Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Rain earlier today should push the Skokomish River in Mason County just above flood stage this evening. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 16.5 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 12\/14\/1995. - http:\/\/www.floodsafety.noaa.gov _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather