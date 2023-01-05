WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 226 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Large waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...High surf will create large waves that can wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan, Western Whatcom, Western Skagit, Admiralty Inlet Area, Everett and Vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather