WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

122 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow starting around 2500 feet increasing to above 3000

feet Friday afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of up to

11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis

Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on

Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

feet Friday afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King

Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens

Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit

Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area,

Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete.

