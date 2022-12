WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1240 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

Temperatures have risen above freezing around the passes early

this afternoon and any remaining precipitation should fall as

rain the rest of this afternoon.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather