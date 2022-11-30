WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 103 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have eased below advisory levels, but will remain breezy through the morning. Winds have eased below advisory levels. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather