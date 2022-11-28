WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

933 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

Heavy snow has ended. Light snow showers may move over the area

during the rest of this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

Temperatures have risen, any showers remaining at low elevations

are expected to be in the form of rain.

