WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

356 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of up four inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties,

including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains

of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski

Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Additional light showers, perhaps containing a mix of rain and

snow, will gradually end from north to south this morning.

However, impactful snow accumulation is not expected, so the

advisory has been canceled.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow showers. Snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey

Island, and Camano Island and Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca

lowlands, including Port Angeles, Sequim, and Blyn.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

