WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 27, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

137 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties,

including the Mount Baker Ski Area.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING

TO 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 14 to 26 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties,

including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade

mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal

Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain/snow mix will be possible at

Snoqualmie Pass Saturday night, before transitioning to all

snow.

