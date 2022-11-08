WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 236 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather