WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County and North

Coast.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

