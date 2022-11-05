WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1132 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Washington...

Skykomish River Near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County.

.Heavy rain over the area ended late Friday. The Skykomish River

near Gold Bar has fallen below flood stage and will continue to

recede.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Skykomish River Near Gold Bar.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:30 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 12.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river will continue to recede.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

