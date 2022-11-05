WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Seattle WA

320 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Washington...

South Fork Stillaguamish River Near Granite Falls affecting

Snohomish County.

.Heavy rain has come to an end over the area early Saturday morning.

The South Fork of the Stillaguamish will crest just above flood

stage this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1130 AM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...South Fork Stillaguamish River Near Granite Falls.

* WHEN...From early this morning to this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, the South Fork Stillaguamish River will

cause flooding along the river and tributaries. A stage of 14

feet corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning

System.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 13.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage to

a crest of 14.2 feet early this morning. It will then fall

below flood stage a couple of hours after cresting.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10

and 24 inches. Snow amounts across Stevens and Pend Oreille

Counties of 3 to 6 inches with locally up to a foot in the

mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Disautel Pass, Springdale-Hunters Road, Colville, Deer

Park, Sherman Pass, Bridgeport, Republic, Northport, Flowery Trail

Road, Twisp, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Mansfield, Okanogan,

Omak, Wauconda, Oroville, Orin-Rice Road, Inchelium, Boulder Creek

Road, Badger Mountain Road, Brewster, Kettle Falls, Loup Loup

Pass, Methow, Mazama, Chesaw Road, Newport, Waterville, Chewelah,

Winthrop, Conconully, and Nespelem.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may

down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel

could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your

electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways

and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Valley accumulations up to 3 inches.

Foothills and mountains accumulations between 8 to 16 inches.

* WHERE...Cashmere, Leavenworth, Plain, Pangborn Airport, Number 2

Canyon, Wenatchee, Chelan, Number 1 Canyon, and Entiat.

* WHEN...From 11 PM PDT this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers today may bring brief periods of heavy snow to

Stevens Pass. Snow showers today will bring 3 to 6 inches. Snow

will become more widespread tonight with the next system.

Additional snow accumulations tonight will be of between 7 and 13

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Holden Village, Stevens Pass, and Stehekin.

* WHEN...From 9 AM PDT this morning to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

