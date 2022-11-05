WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Seattle WA

204 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.Heavy rain has come to an end over the area early Saturday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of northwest Washington,

including the following county, Mason.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central

Washington, including the following counties, in northwest

Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Skagit and Whatcom.

In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and

Thurston.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains

and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and

streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rain has come to an end over the area early Saturday

morning. The upper reaches of the rivers have crested or will

crest this morning. The lower reaches will crest this

afternoon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BOLT CREEK BURN SCAR HAS EXPIRED...

The Flash Flood Watch has expired for a portion of west central

Washington, including the following area, West Slopes North Central

Cascades and Passes.

The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch has

expired.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather