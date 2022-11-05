WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Seattle WA

903 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Washington...

Newaukum River Near Chehalis affecting Lewis County.

.Six to eight inches of rain fell in the Southern Cascades Friday.

Another one to two inches is forecast overnight. This will push the

Newaukum River above flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 545 AM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Newaukum River Near Chehalis.

* WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 202.5 feet, flood waters will inundate many roads and

residential and commercial areas along the Newaukum River and its

forks. Flooding in some areas may be deep and hazardous

especially near rivers. Impacted roadways and surrounding areas

include Jackson Hwy. and Tune, Rush, Sommerville, Griel, Hamilton,

Tauscher, Guerrier, Kirkland, Macomber, Rice, Senn, Lucas Creek,

Middle Fork and North Fork Roads. A stage of 202.5 feet on the

Newaukum roughly corresponds to Phase 2 flood in the Lewis County

flood system.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:45 PM PDT Friday the stage was 199.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river will crest near 203.0 feet late tonight.

It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 202.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

