WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Seattle WA

143 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Washington...

North Fork Stillaguamish River Near Arlington affecting Snohomish

County.

.An atmospheric river will continue to bring heavy rainfall to the

area today. The North Fork Stillaguamish River near Arlington will

rise above flood stage this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,

television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this evening at 945 PM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...North Fork Stillaguamish River Near Arlington.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, the North Fork Stillaguamish River will

cause flooding of Oso Loop Road and cause minor riverbank

erosion. A stage of 13 feet corresponds to Phase 2 in the

Snohomish County Flood Warning System.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:15 PM PDT Friday the stage was 6.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise. It will then fall

below flood stage late this evening to 13.9 feet late this

afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY TOMORROW

AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Paradise Creek at Moscow.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.2 feet, Water will be out of the creek at the

intersection of Bridge Street and Hillcrest Drive and may also be

flowing into the intersection at this stage.

At 10.0 feet, Water will be up to the homes near the intersection

of Bridge and Hillcrest. Intersection at 5th and Roosevelt will be

flooded. Water will be out of the banks at the D Street bridge.

Storm drains along Main Street will be backed up and overflowing.

Mountainview Park will be flooded. Bike path along the creek near

the University will be under 6 inches of water.

- At 12:45 PM PDT Friday the stage was 8.6 feet.

- Forecast...Paradise Creek will rise above flood stage late

Friday afternoon into Friday evening and is expected to crest

around 9.6 feet overnight. It will fall below flood stage

Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 9.2 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.7 feet on 12/30/2017.

