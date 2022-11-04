WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1027 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County.

Skykomish River Near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County.

.An atmospheric river will continue to bring heavy rainfall to the

area today. This is expected to bring area rivers above flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this evening at 630 PM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Stillaguamish River At Arlington.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, the Stillaguamish River will cause

flooding mainly in the Silvana area, along Norman Road and in

Florence. A stage of 17 feet on the Stillaguamish River

corresponds roughly to Phase 3 in the Snohomish County Flood

program.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:40 AM PDT Friday the stage was 5.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this afternoon to a crest of 17.4 feet late this

evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHERE...Skykomish River Near Gold Bar.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Skykomish River will cause minor

flooding of low pasture lands and some roads along the river...

including Ben Howard road...Index-Galena Rd and Tualco Loop Rd. A

stage of 16 feet on the Skykomish River corresponds to a Phase 3

in the Snohomish County flood program.

- At 9:30 AM PDT Friday the stage was 7.2 feet.

late this afternoon to a crest of 16.9 feet late this

evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow

morning.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch.

* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate

flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some

residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the

Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley

road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106.

- At 9:30 AM PDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.

this evening and continue rising to a crest of 17.7 feet late

tonight.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

