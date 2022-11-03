WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 312 AM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will initially be near 2000 feet Thursday afternoon and rise to 6000 feet by Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather