WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Seattle WA

641 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Washington...

Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 245 PM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will flood low areas and

sections of roads along the river from Rockport downstream to

Sedro Woolley. This level for this location on the Skagit

corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:30 AM PDT Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this morning to a crest of 28.6 feet late this

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening.

- Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

28.5 feet on 12/03/1943.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

