SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Seattle WA

616 PM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lewis

County through 645 PM PDT...

At 616 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Packwood, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Packwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4652 12185 4670 12167 4669 12137 4668 12141

4666 12142 4664 12139 4662 12139 4660 12141

4643 12163

TIME...MOT...LOC 0116Z 209DEG 21KT 4654 12169

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

