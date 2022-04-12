WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

309 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Snohomish County through 345 PM PDT...

At 308 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Snohomish, or 7 miles southeast of Everett, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Hail covered roadways are possible.

Locations impacted include...

Everett, Marysville, Lynnwood, Lake Stevens, Mukilteo, Mill Creek,

Monroe, Snohomish, Lake Roesiger, Paine Field-Lake Stickney, West

Lake Stevens, Machias, North Creek, Clearview, Martha Lake, Seattle

Hill-Silver Firs, Cathcart, Maltby, Three Lakes and Echo Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Accumulating hail on the roadways has been reported. Please use

caution if you are driving in this area.

LAT...LON 4779 12201 4782 12227 4795 12230 4797 12223

4799 12223 4800 12221 4802 12221 4802 12223

4803 12221 4803 12224 4804 12227 4800 12231

4801 12232 4802 12232 4805 12229 4802 12189

TIME...MOT...LOC 2208Z 194DEG 16KT 4788 12212

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather