Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1050 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 12 inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish, King, Pierce

and Lewis Counties, including Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, the

Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

