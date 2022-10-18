WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

936 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro

Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog has persisted, so the original advisory

has been extended. Fog will continue to erode through the

morning. Some areas around Portland and along the Columbia River

may persist into the late morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

