WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Snow showers will continue today, though will be decreasing later

in the afternoon. Snow level will remain between 3500 and 4000

feet. An additional 1 to 4 inches are likely today, with locally

heavier amounts above 4500 feet in the south Washington Cascades.

Snow will increase again Wednesday morning as the next front

pushes into the region.

