WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Portland OR 537 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...ICY AND SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE DURING THIS MORNINGS COMMUTE... Clear skies have allowed temperatures to dip to near or below freezing across much of northwestern Oregon this morning. Recent precipitation and subfreezing temperatures will likely result in frosty or icy roads during this morning's commute, especially on untreated secondary roads in outlying areas. Motorists should drive under the assumption that roads are icy until about 9 AM or until sunlight reaches road surfaces. Patchy dense fog may exacerbate the issue by reducing visibility. Most of the frost and fog should dissipate by mid morning. _____