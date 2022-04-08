WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

802 PM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM

PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 14 inches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall will occur early Sunday

morning through late Sunday morning. Snowfall rates up to one

and a half inches per hour will be possible during this time

period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM

of 3 to 8 inches. Heaviest snowfall early Sunday morning through

late Sunday morning.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...From 11 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions above 1500 feet.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels may lower to 1000 to 1500 feet

at times late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

