WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 532 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds, when combined with falling snow, may reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington.