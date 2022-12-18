WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 335 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation for Western Kittitas County. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4-6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather