WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

939 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

