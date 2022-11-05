WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 435 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, especially early. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 9 AM PDT this morning to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially along I-90 and through Snoqualmie Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the South Fork Stillaguamish River Near Granite Falls. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet. - The river crested at 14.0 feet around 1:30 AM PDT Saturday. - Forecast...The river will continue to recede today. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather